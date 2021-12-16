PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE

Summary sheet
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and systems, and of telecommunication cabling systems
The EIB financing will support the Promoter's innovation strategy, which streamlines the investments into high technological solutions for its customers to accelerate the energy transition to renewable sources and the digitalisation of communities. The outcome goals of the project aim to develop cost-effective, energy- and eco-efficient, highly innovative cabling systems and accessories for energy, telecom, mobility and many other sectors, such as infrastructure and construction.
The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. These externalities are generated through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. The project also generates both positive environmental externalities arising from the deployment of products with lower carbon footprint contributing to climate action and network externalities, which enable the society to benefit from the access to digital services. The project will contribute to increase knowledge and know-how in developing innovative and low-carbon cable systems and bring positive results by facilitating the deployment of renewable-based, energy efficient, smarter, safer and sustainable electricity and communication networks that are essential for meeting carbon neutrality. The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the promoter's activity.
The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore, not requiring screening or an EIA Report.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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