PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE

The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. These externalities are generated through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. The project also generates both positive environmental externalities arising from the deployment of products with lower carbon footprint contributing to climate action and network externalities, which enable the society to benefit from the access to digital services. The project will contribute to increase knowledge and know-how in developing innovative and low-carbon cable systems and bring positive results by facilitating the deployment of renewable-based, energy efficient, smarter, safer and sustainable electricity and communication networks that are essential for meeting carbon neutrality. The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the promoter's activity.