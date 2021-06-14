SIPEARL (EGF VD)

Summary sheet
SiPearl aims to develop microprocessors for high performance computing and data centres.
The project aims to deliver a high-performance, energy-efficient processor with high security and safety requirements that will support the next generation of computing and data infrastructure. The project's objective aims at supporting the creation of a world-class European High-Performance Computing and Big Data ecosystem.
SiPearl is a French SME founded in 2019, which has grown to ca 75 FTEs based in France, Germany and Spain. SiPearl is putting together a large team of experts in Europe dedicated to HPC technologies, with the view to become the European leader in designing and building the next generation of European Computer Processor Units ("CPUs") for supercomputers ("HPC") and other industrial applications. The company aims to reduce the existing dependencies of Europe on North-American and Asian semiconductor companies and become a key player in the European HPC market. The project entails research and development activities and is expected to generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, increased competition, and productivity growth through innovative computing technology.
Semiconductor research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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