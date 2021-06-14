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SIPEARL (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 12,500,000
France : € 12,500,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/02/2022 : € 12,500,000
25/02/2022 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Related press
France: SiPearl raises €90 million in initial closing of Series A to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC microprocessor

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2022
20210452
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIPEARL (EGF VD)
SIPEARL SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

SiPearl aims to develop microprocessors for high performance computing and data centres.

The project aims to deliver a high-performance, energy-efficient processor with high security and safety requirements that will support the next generation of computing and data infrastructure. The project's objective aims at supporting the creation of a world-class European High-Performance Computing and Big Data ecosystem.

Additionality and Impact

SiPearl is a French SME founded in 2019, which has grown to ca 75 FTEs based in France, Germany and Spain. SiPearl is putting together a large team of experts in Europe dedicated to HPC technologies, with the view to become the European leader in designing and building the next generation of European Computer Processor Units ("CPUs") for supercomputers ("HPC") and other industrial applications. The company aims to reduce the existing dependencies of Europe on North-American and Asian semiconductor companies and become a key player in the European HPC market. The project entails research and development activities and is expected to generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, increased competition, and productivity growth through innovative computing technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
France: SiPearl raises €90 million in initial closing of Series A to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC microprocessor

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149921316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210452
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Data sheet
SIPEARL (EGF VD)
Related press
France: SiPearl raises €90 million in initial closing of Series A to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC microprocessor

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: SiPearl raises €90 million in initial closing of Series A to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC microprocessor
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPEARL (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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