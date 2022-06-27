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SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 799,116,498
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 799,116,498
Transport : € 799,116,498
Signature date(s)
23/02/2023 : € 80,150,000
30/03/2023 : € 168,966,498
16/12/2022 : € 550,000,000
(*) Including a € 84,483,249 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED ,a € 84,483,249 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related story
Green X factor in Serbia
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20210445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
THE COMPANY FOR MANAGEMENT OF THE PUBLIC RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1680 million
EUR 2775 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of upgrading and modernisation of the Belgrade - Nis railway line (approximately 230 km).

The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will consist of several components and the environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements for them may vary. If situated in the EU, the components where track will be doubled or the alignment significantly modified would fall within Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU (the EIA Directive) and therefore be subject to an EIA. The remaining components, which will mostly consist of the modernisation of the existing tracks without significant changes to the alignment would most likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project will require some physical and economic resettlement for construction of the track duplications and sections on new alignment. The project components will undergo ESIA according to the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards, including an assessment of potential impact on any conservation areas. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be further analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

The proposed operation is expected be covered by the comprehensive guarantee granted to the EIB under the Dedicated Investment Window 1 of EFSD+, established by the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Global Europe.

Related documents
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
08/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related projects
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159121410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159126018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160140072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159127057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159124105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159121936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159124900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159124598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159364267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160142688
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159130859
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159361533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
8 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159128270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Publication Date
26 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156448107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Data sheet
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related story
Green X factor in Serbia
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Green X factor in Serbia
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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