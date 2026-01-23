Search EN menu
 
 Homepage

As an LGBTIQ+ inclusive employer, we celebrate the Luxembourg Pride Week.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
    Most visited pages

        VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        France : € 100,000,000
        Solid waste : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        30/06/2026 : € 100,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        30/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        22 May 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 30/06/2026
        20210444
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE
        LE SYCTOM L'AGENCE METROPOLITAINE DES DECHETS MENAGERS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 100 million
        EUR 280 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
        Description
        Objectives

        Le projet consiste en la reconstruction du centre de transfert et de traitement des déchets ménagers du Syctom situé à Romainville et Bobigny.

        La future installation comprendra quatre principales composantes : une unité de réception et de transfert des ordures ménagères résiduelles, un centre de tri pour les matériaux recyclables, une capacité portuaire sur les rives du canal de l'Ourcq et un pôle d'excellence en économie circulaire. La nouvelle installation devrait traiter 350 000 tonnes/an de déchets résiduels, 60 000 tonnes/an de matériaux recyclables et 40 000 tonnes/an de déchets alimentaires collectés séparément. Le projet intégrera des normes environnementales et architecturales strictes afin de minimiser les nuisances et d'améliorer l'intégration du site dans le paysage urbain.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project supports compliance with key EU environmental policies and contributes to the Bank's objective of Environmental Sustainability by mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, protecting water resources, and enhancing climate resilience. It addresses market failures in the waste sector, generating positive externalities such as improved public health, increased recycling, reduced solid waste disposal, and lower emissions of pollutants. As such, it makes a substantial contribution to tackling environmental externalities.


        The Bank's financing will strengthen the financial viability of the investments by offering favorable terms, extending debt maturity, and diversifying funding sources. It will also enhance flexibility in project execution by enabling phased drawdowns and ensuring a long availability period.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Le projet relèvera de la directive 2014/52/UE sur l'évaluation des incidences de projets sur l'environnement (EIE) (modifiant la directive 2011/92/UE), de la directive Habitats (92/43/CEE) et de la directive Oiseaux (2009/147/CE). En raison de sa capacité nominale, l'installation de transfert nécessite une évaluation de l'impact environnemental (EIE), approuvée par les autorités publiques. La décision des autorités compétentes, y compris la procédure concernant leur évaluation de l'impact environnemental (EIE), sera discutée lors de l'évaluation. La Banque évaluera lors de l'évaluation la capacité du promoteur à mettre en oeuvre le projet conformément aux réglementations nationales et à la législation environnementale de l'UE.

        La Bei exigera du Promoteur qu'il s'assure que les contrats pour la mise en oeuvre du projet seront attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable en matière de passation de marchés, notamment les directives 2014/23/UE, 2014/24/UE ou 2014/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi que les directives 92/13/CEE et 89/665/CEE telles qu'interprétées par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, selon les besoins.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        23 January 2026
        30 June 2026
        Related documents
        30/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE
        Publication Date
        30 Jan 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        252300322
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20210444
        Sector(s)
        Solid waste
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        France
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        30/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE
        Data sheet
        VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications