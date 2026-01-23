VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet consiste en la reconstruction du centre de transfert et de traitement des déchets ménagers du Syctom situé à Romainville et Bobigny.
La future installation comprendra quatre principales composantes : une unité de réception et de transfert des ordures ménagères résiduelles, un centre de tri pour les matériaux recyclables, une capacité portuaire sur les rives du canal de l'Ourcq et un pôle d'excellence en économie circulaire. La nouvelle installation devrait traiter 350 000 tonnes/an de déchets résiduels, 60 000 tonnes/an de matériaux recyclables et 40 000 tonnes/an de déchets alimentaires collectés séparément. Le projet intégrera des normes environnementales et architecturales strictes afin de minimiser les nuisances et d'améliorer l'intégration du site dans le paysage urbain.
The Project supports compliance with key EU environmental policies and contributes to the Bank's objective of Environmental Sustainability by mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, protecting water resources, and enhancing climate resilience. It addresses market failures in the waste sector, generating positive externalities such as improved public health, increased recycling, reduced solid waste disposal, and lower emissions of pollutants. As such, it makes a substantial contribution to tackling environmental externalities.
The Bank's financing will strengthen the financial viability of the investments by offering favorable terms, extending debt maturity, and diversifying funding sources. It will also enhance flexibility in project execution by enabling phased drawdowns and ensuring a long availability period.
Le projet relèvera de la directive 2014/52/UE sur l'évaluation des incidences de projets sur l'environnement (EIE) (modifiant la directive 2011/92/UE), de la directive Habitats (92/43/CEE) et de la directive Oiseaux (2009/147/CE). En raison de sa capacité nominale, l'installation de transfert nécessite une évaluation de l'impact environnemental (EIE), approuvée par les autorités publiques. La décision des autorités compétentes, y compris la procédure concernant leur évaluation de l'impact environnemental (EIE), sera discutée lors de l'évaluation. La Banque évaluera lors de l'évaluation la capacité du promoteur à mettre en oeuvre le projet conformément aux réglementations nationales et à la législation environnementale de l'UE.
La Bei exigera du Promoteur qu'il s'assure que les contrats pour la mise en oeuvre du projet seront attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable en matière de passation de marchés, notamment les directives 2014/23/UE, 2014/24/UE ou 2014/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi que les directives 92/13/CEE et 89/665/CEE telles qu'interprétées par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, selon les besoins.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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