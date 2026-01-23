VALORISATION DECHETS ET CIRCULARITE

The Project supports compliance with key EU environmental policies and contributes to the Bank's objective of Environmental Sustainability by mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, protecting water resources, and enhancing climate resilience. It addresses market failures in the waste sector, generating positive externalities such as improved public health, increased recycling, reduced solid waste disposal, and lower emissions of pollutants. As such, it makes a substantial contribution to tackling environmental externalities.





The Bank's financing will strengthen the financial viability of the investments by offering favorable terms, extending debt maturity, and diversifying funding sources. It will also enhance flexibility in project execution by enabling phased drawdowns and ensuring a long availability period.