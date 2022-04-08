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ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2022 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Related press
Greece: EIB and Elval, the Aluminium Rolling Division of ElvalHalcor, announce new €75 million financing agreement to enable sustainable progress

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2022
20210434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 151 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the strategic investment of the Promoter, located in a less developed cohesion region in Greece and active in aluminum processing. It encompasses new advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) equipment and other high-tech, state-of-the-art equipment with the primary aim to increase the recycling capacity of aluminum scrap and to increase manufacturing of recyclable aluminum packaging solutions.

The project supports the strategic investment of the Promoter who is located in a cohesion region in Greece and active in aluminum processing. The major goal of the investment is to debottleneck upstream and downstream processing capacity with regard to the recently installed new aluminum hot rolling mill.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports a strategic circular economy investment of the promoter, located in a less developed cohesion region in Greece, and active in aluminum processing. It generates significant positive externalities through an investment that enables an increase in circular economy production processes and products, resource efficiency and reduces the specific environmental pressure of the promoter's operations. The implementation of advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) equipment and machinery, which is in line with industry 4.0 principles, will help to further develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the promoter's technology edge and increase collaboration with its suppliers. Furthermore, the project generates a range of economic and social benefits and will contribute to make the region an engine of economic development and an attractive place for working, living and investing. Through this investment, the surrounding area will contribute to the creation of a healthy and affordable living environment.


The project addresses the market failures of insufficient investment in circular economy in the EU.


The EIB's financial contribution is considered valuable to the Borrower, as the Bank is offering more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions and allow the promoter to diversify its financing sources, lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position among others.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some components of the investment potentially fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Hence, it will be appraised during due diligence if any component of project will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decisions as defined in the EIA directive. Furthermore, the project will support the circular economy and reduce the environmental footprint of the Promoter's operation to some extent.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB and Elval, the Aluminium Rolling Division of ElvalHalcor, announce new €75 million financing agreement to enable sustainable progress

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Publication Date
27 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141801180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210434
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240933384
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210434
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Data sheet
ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Related press
Greece: EIB and Elval, the Aluminium Rolling Division of ElvalHalcor, announce new €75 million financing agreement to enable sustainable progress

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB and Elval, the Aluminium Rolling Division of ElvalHalcor, announce new €75 million financing agreement to enable sustainable progress
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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