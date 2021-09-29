Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 38,000,000
Belgium : € 62,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 38,000,000
20/12/2021 : € 62,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20210431
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
DPG MEDIA GROUP NV,DPG MEDIA SERVICES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 244 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

To finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) programme and the digitilisation of the DPG Media Group for the years 2021 to 2023.

The project will support the continuous efforts of the Promoter in keeping its competitive position through investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of the different platforms, supporting local content and increasing the transparency of the advertisement market.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances the research programme and digitilisation of a media company, DPG Media in Belgium and Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The project supports the new EU Cybersecurity Strategy contributing to the European Security Initiative.

 

The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market. The activities are expected to involve numerous small expert European companies, facilitating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.

EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
25/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
25 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147948878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210431
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235765268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210431
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Summary sheet
MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Data sheet
MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications