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IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 35,000,000
Services : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2022 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related press
Finland: IQM’s quantum fabrication facility gets a €35 million boost from the EIB
Related story
The future is non-binary
Related story
Why quantum computing is crucial to Europe’s future

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2022
20210429
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
IQM FINLAND OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research and development (R&D) efforts as well as the investments into a new clean room facility including tools for the development of more advanced versions of an European Quantum Computer. The project is located mostly in Helsinki (Finland) and Munich (Germany). There are also plans to further expand the footprint and add more sites such as Bilbao (Spain) for the development of solutions in the finance sector. The R&D activities span the period from 2021 to 2023.

IQM plans to deliver a series of Quantum computers with increasing capabilities from 5-qubit to 54-qubit. These on-premises quantum computers are mostly targeting research laboratories and supercomputing centers, mainly for R&D purposes. Beside the sizable R&D expenses there are also capital investments planned in own facilities for the hardware / chip production. The clean room will allow the company to become more independent and flexible to respond to specific customer needs.

Additionality and Impact

Founded in 2018, IQM is a Finnish Quantum Computing start-up based in Helsinki. It develops and commercializes quantum computers (QC) based on superconducting technologies with the view of becoming the leading European quantum computing hardware company. IQM delivers on-premises QCs for research laboratories with complete access to its hardware. At a next stage, the company aims to provide QC to supercomputing centres and to industrial customers through an application-specific co-design approach. In the long-term, the company targets to provide Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS). The company has grown to over 100 employees and has the potential to become an EU leader and enabler for quantum computing. The project will provide near-term liquidity to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The venture loan will finance investments in research, development and innovation, including the build-out of a clean room. It is expected to generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, increased competition, and productivity growth through innovative computing technology. Finally, it addresses a funding gap in European VC with a unique, long-term, low dilutive venture debt instrument.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Finland: IQM’s quantum fabrication facility gets a €35 million boost from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Publication Date
22 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144976054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210429
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
204159629
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210429
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Data sheet
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related press
Finland: IQM’s quantum fabrication facility gets a €35 million boost from the EIB
Related story
The future is non-binary
Related story
Why quantum computing is crucial to Europe’s future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: IQM’s quantum fabrication facility gets a €35 million boost from the EIB
Related story
The future is non-binary
Related story
Why quantum computing is crucial to Europe’s future
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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