IFIS LOAN FOR SMES AND OTHER PRIORITIES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Up to 60% of the operation will be dedicated to innovation.
The loan will specifically be dedicated to SMEs making small-scale research and development (R&D) investments or projects promoted by innovative SMEs (as per "Industria 4.0 National Plan").
The project supports the financing of small-scale investments carried out by SMEs in Italy. Up to 60% of the facility will be dedicated to SMEs making small-scale investments contributing towards R&D and to innovative SMEs in the framework of the Industria 4.0 National Plan launched by the Italian government to foster the competitiveness of Italian SMEs.
The project addresses market failures related to SMEs access to finance and technological development and innovation. The market failures deter these companies from obtaining cost-effective, long-term funding. By offering financing to SMEs in Cohesion regions, it helps the companies to remain and grow there.
The EIB involvement is expected to generate positive effects, mainly in terms of availability of long term loans to SMEs and/or overall financing costs, which will be particularly appreciated by SMEs beneficiaries.
The additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.