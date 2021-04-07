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BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 250,000,000
Health : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2021 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Related story
Hospitals in uncharted waters
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2021
20210407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE - PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF BANGLADESH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project seeks to support the Government in Bangladesh to finance interventions for the emergency response against the COVID-19 crisis (with a gradual shift of focus from acute diagnosis and treatment to a prevention-oriented vaccine-based approach) and possibly midterm pandemic preparedness and health system resilience interventions.

The project aims to support the government of Bangladesh to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through the deployment of emergency response and pandemic preparedness interventions (including vaccines purchasing and vaccination campaigns) and implementing health sector resilience measures.

Additionality and Impact

The project will provide the Government of Bangladesh with timely financing for procuring safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on an agreed list of eligible expenditures. This project supports the Bank's objectives of enhancement of sustainable social and human development through improved health, education and nutrition services. The operation addresses the provision of health services for COVID-19 that is considered as a Global Public Good. In particular, immunisation is one of the most effective investments in global health and has a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind". The project targets priority areas for strategic development cooperation in Bangladesh by improving human capital and health care, and promoting gender equality. The partnership between the Bank, the EU Commission and Member States and other public and private donors in the fight of COVID-19 in LMICs pursues the SDG 17 - Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development and is at hearth of the efforts by the Team Europe. As such, the operation is fully aligned with the objectives of the Team Europe package, which aims to support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. The project addresses a substantial market gap in the availability of needed financial resources to tackle the pandemic, including the open and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines. EIB financing with its favourable terms will allow for fiscal stability and support an accelerated economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, which had a negative impact on Bangladesh to date.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Publication Date
10 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143015593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210407
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Data sheet
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Related story
Hospitals in uncharted waters
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Hospitals in uncharted waters
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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