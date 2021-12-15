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GREENBONE (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 7,500,000
Services : € 3,750,000
Industry : € 3,750,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2022 : € 3,750,000
28/02/2022 : € 3,750,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENBONE (EGF VD)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2022
20210382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREENBONE (EGF VD)
GREENBONE ORTHO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a quasi-equity loan to Greenbone, an Italian medtech company developing innovative bone-regenerating implants and bone replacement solutions to treat severe fractures and conditions, such as trauma and tumours causing extensive bone loss.

The aim is to finance the company's research, development and innovation (RDI) and costs scale up.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is a European R&D company specialised in development of an advance material for bone substitution. In addition to its own RDI capabilities, the promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and social protection, and generally a source of high value added employment. The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks as well as disbursement mechanics more suitable for the project's financing and more flexible than those normally proposed by the market. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investment concerns RDI activities expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore, the EU directives on procurement are not applicable. Nevertheless, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB's guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be verified during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 December 2021
28 February 2022
Related documents
12/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENBONE (EGF VD)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENBONE (EGF VD)
Publication Date
12 May 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144752921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210382
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREENBONE (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
GREENBONE (EGF VD)
Data sheet
GREENBONE (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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