ONE DEALER (EGFF)

Summary sheet
OneDealer International develops an all-in-one automotive solution for dealers of all sizes (importers, dealerships, OEMs and car repair shops) to manage their whole business more efficiently. The investment would finance the Company's software development in Greece, and help the Company to further develop its CRM solutions for innovative automotive sales and after-sales processes.
The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as the commercial growth of the company.
The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
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