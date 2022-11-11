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ONE DEALER (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 14,300,000
Services : € 14,300,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2022 : € 7,150,000
23/11/2022 : € 7,150,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms new EUR 14.3m million financing support for innovative software provider OneDealer International in Greece

Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2022
20210360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONE DEALER (EGFF)
ONEDEALER INTERNATIONAL GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14 million
EUR 29 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

OneDealer International develops an all-in-one automotive solution for dealers of all sizes (importers, dealerships, OEMs and car repair shops) to manage their whole business more efficiently. The investment would finance the Company's software development in Greece, and help the Company to further develop its CRM solutions for innovative automotive sales and after-sales processes.

The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as the commercial growth of the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms new EUR 14.3m million financing support for innovative software provider OneDealer International in Greece

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Publication Date
29 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158777728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210360
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Data sheet
ONE DEALER (EGFF)
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms new EUR 14.3m million financing support for innovative software provider OneDealer International in Greece

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB confirms new EUR 14.3m million financing support for innovative software provider OneDealer International in Greece
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONE DEALER (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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