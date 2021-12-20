AUTOMATION HERO (EGF VD)

Automation Hero has developed an Intelligent Process Automation solution that enables organisations to reduce human errors, redeploy employees to more fulfilling tasks, and to improve their overall efficiency.

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative start-up that is leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to "augment" human capabilities. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence.

The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19. Without the EIB financing, Automation Hero will not be able to scale up so rapidly and its investor base will likely be more diluted.