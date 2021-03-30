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STARSHIP (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 25,000,000
20/12/2021 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Related press
Estonia: Starship Technologies agrees €50m funding partnership from the EIB
Related story
Rise of the delivery robots

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20210330
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STARSHIP (EGFF)
STARSHIP TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Starship Technologies, founded in Estonia, develops last mile delivery solutions based on autonomous mobile robots. The investment supports the company's business expansion and further research and development (R&D) in behavioural intelligence and other robotics areas.

The project contributes to the further development of the company's advanced robotic autonomous driving technology and the deployment of its automated delivery services in the EU; it will contribute to strengthen the role of the EU in the fields of advanced autonomous driving and robotic technologies and further expand its technological edge.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Other links
Related press
Estonia: Starship Technologies agrees €50m funding partnership from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148367956
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210330
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244794094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210330
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
STARSHIP (EGFF)
Data sheet
STARSHIP (EGFF)
Related press
Estonia: Starship Technologies agrees €50m funding partnership from the EIB
Related story
Rise of the delivery robots

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: Starship Technologies agrees €50m funding partnership from the EIB
Related story
Rise of the delivery robots
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STARSHIP (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications