Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2022 : € 17,500,000
3/11/2022 : € 17,500,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Related press
France: GenSight Biologics secures a €35 million credit facility from the EIB to support the launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2022
20210328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop a pipeline of proprietary gene therapy candidates.

The company is developing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapy candidates to provide patients with a long-lasting cure for severe genetic blinding retinal diseases, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns an operation under the European Growth Finance Facility. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company 'Gensight', an SME based in France. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Gensight is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene therapies with the potential to provide patients with a long-lasting cure for severe genetic blinding retinal diseases. If successful, the project will have a high socio-economic impact. In addition, by creating knowledge externalities, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen France and Europe's leading position in biotechnologies, and it will help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related RDI investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the project procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 August 2022
3 November 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Other links
Related press
France: GenSight Biologics secures a €35 million credit facility from the EIB to support the launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158416156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Data sheet
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)
Related press
France: GenSight Biologics secures a €35 million credit facility from the EIB to support the launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: GenSight Biologics secures a €35 million credit facility from the EIB to support the launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications