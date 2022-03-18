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CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 35,000,000
Education : € 15,050,000
Services : € 19,950,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2022 : € 15,050,000
18/03/2022 : € 19,950,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/03/2022
20210270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
UNIVERSITATEA BABES-BOLYAI DIN CLUJ-NAPOCA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the campus development programme of the University Babes Bolyai (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and in line with EU public policy goals associated with Education and Training 2020 and Horizon 2020. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by enhancing teaching and learning environments and improving research facilities. The proposed operation provides additional financial resources for the expansion and improvement of both teaching and research activities and therefore, responds to various needs of the innovation system in Romania, most notably the supply of highly skilled graduates in areas of key economic and social importance and the provision of infrastructure for public research.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the campus development programme of the University Babes Bolyai (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The project addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in public higher education and research infrastructure. The project addresses shortcomings in the University of Babes Bolyai's (UBB) infrastructure by creating new space for teaching and staff offices. Moreover, the project provides UBB's most successful research groups with state-of-the-art research infrastructure. The project also addresses the need for the energy efficiency upgrade of several faculty buildings. These measures can be expected to increase the quality and relevance of higher education in Romania's Northwest region, and contribute to increasing the region's capacity to innovate. The EIB advisory support through the resources of the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) had a significant impact on the Borrower's ability to mobilise the financing. The Bank's contribution will help accelerate the investments also by offering financing of longer tenor and at advantageous conditions  thus providing substantial value added.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be analysed in detail during the development of the studies. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked prior to the building permit authorisation request stage.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
25 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142270752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210270
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Other links
Summary sheet
CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Data sheet
CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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