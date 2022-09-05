MEDINCELL 2 (EGFF)

A direct financing to Medincell would address a market gap in terms of non-dilutive growth capital for an EU-based, innovative, fast growing SME with a high-risk credit profile. The business plan of the Company largely depends on its capacity to progress its RDI programmes. Given the limited financing amounts and/or tenors offered by other lenders, the acceleration of the investment plan in RDI would not happen as foreseen without the support of such EIB financing. The financing would support the EU costs for the research and development (R&D) activities required to advance the Company's pipeline of proprietary products under development thereby maximizing their chance of finding the best partner with the best possible deal terms. The Project would support the Company's social engagement which is reflected both in the technology and pipeline as well as in the people behind the success. More precisely, Long Acting Injectables (LAIs) have the potential to positively influence both compliance and access to healthcare, two major global health challenges, key issues in globally but with increased impacted in developing world. The project would contribute to the achievement of important Suistainable Development Goals (SDG) such as SDG3 Good Health and Wellbeing as well as SGD Decent Work and Economic Growth.