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TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/05/2022 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Lithuania: EIB provides €50 million in funding to Teltonika IoT Group
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/05/2022
20210243
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
UAB TELTONIKA EMS,UAB TELTONIKA NETWORKS,UAB TELTONIKA TELEMATICS,UAB TELTONIKA TELEMEDIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 111 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in wireless networks and communication technologies for mobility, industry and healthcare applications. Furthermore, the investment includes the expansion and upgrade of the company's manufacturing facilities in Lithuania.

The aim is to develop innovative products in areas such as industrial routers, telematics and telemedicine. It will also strengthen RDI and manufacturing capabilities and to support its further growth in Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is a growing European Midcap developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs from research and development activities in particular in the field of networks and communication technologies, such as for telematics, industrial routers and telemedicine. Furthermore, it is strengthening the EU's industrial position and manufacturing capability in innovative and growing markets. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities will take place within existing facilities without changing their authorised scope and do not fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Some of the project activities concern capital expenditures that would fall under Annex II of the said Directive. All environmental details will be evaluated during the project's due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the those rules will need to be applied.

Related documents
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EIB provides €50 million in funding to Teltonika IoT Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
14 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153823808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210243
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251150895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210243
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Lithuania: EIB provides €50 million in funding to Teltonika IoT Group
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EIB provides €50 million in funding to Teltonika IoT Group
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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