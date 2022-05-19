TELTONIKA IOT GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in wireless networks and communication technologies for mobility, industry and healthcare applications. Furthermore, the investment includes the expansion and upgrade of the company's manufacturing facilities in Lithuania.
The aim is to develop innovative products in areas such as industrial routers, telematics and telemedicine. It will also strengthen RDI and manufacturing capabilities and to support its further growth in Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
The promoter is a growing European Midcap developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs from research and development activities in particular in the field of networks and communication technologies, such as for telematics, industrial routers and telemedicine. Furthermore, it is strengthening the EU's industrial position and manufacturing capability in innovative and growing markets. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.
The RDI activities will take place within existing facilities without changing their authorised scope and do not fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Some of the project activities concern capital expenditures that would fall under Annex II of the said Directive. All environmental details will be evaluated during the project's due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the those rules will need to be applied.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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