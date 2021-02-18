MONTPELLIER ASSAINISSEMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet financera des investissements relatifs à la station d'épuration des eaux usées MAERA de la Métropole de Montpellier sur la période 2022-2026.
Le projet vise l'amélioration de la collecte et du traitement des eaux usées pour environ 430 000 habitants de la métropole montpelliéraine.
The project aims at significantly upgrading wastewater treatment in the area of Montpellier. It is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, the project will help mitigate market failures in the wastewater sector by financing infrastructure, which generates environmental and health benefits that are not fully covered by the water tariffs in France. Economic benefits include the avoidance of public health costs. None of these benefits would be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB's involvement will help mobilise other financiers by signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.
Le projet vise à maintenir la conformité avec la Directive 91/271/CEE relative au traitement des eaux urbaines résiduaires et la Directive 2000/60/CE établissant un cadre pour une politique communautaire dans le domaine de l'eau. Les travaux de la station de traitement des eaux usées relèvent de l'annexe I de la directive 2014/52/UE, modifiant la directive 2011/92/UE, concernant l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE). Plusieurs des autres investissements inclus dans le projet pourraient relever de l'annexe II de cette directive. Des procédures d'évaluation de l'impact sur l'environnement sont effectuées lorsque requises par les autorités compétentes et des mesures d'atténuation sont appliquées le cas échéant. Le cas échéant, les exigences des directives sur la conservation des habitats naturels ainsi que de la faune et la flore sauvages (92/43/CEE et 2009/147/CE) sont appliquées. L'évaluation de la Banque portera sur la capacité du promoteur à appliquer correctement ces aspects de gestion environnementale des Directives l'UE.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en ?uvre du projet soient passés conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de passation des marchés, à la directive 2014/24/UE, 2014/25/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, si nécessaire.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.