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KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 12,000,000
Telecom : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/02/2022 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Related press
Poland: EIB provides Kontakt.io with €12 million to accelerate investment in advanced AI technologies

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2022
20210202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
KONTAKT MICRO-LOCATION SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 16 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Kontakt.io is an IoT company operating in the segment of providing indoor IoT and location data insights for its clients.

The aim is to support the company to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and to implement its growth investments, mainly in research and development and commercial expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the environmental Impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2021
25 February 2022
Related documents
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB provides Kontakt.io with €12 million to accelerate investment in advanced AI technologies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Publication Date
15 Apr 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143832381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210202
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Data sheet
KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)
Related press
Poland: EIB provides Kontakt.io with €12 million to accelerate investment in advanced AI technologies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB provides Kontakt.io with €12 million to accelerate investment in advanced AI technologies
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KONTAKT IO (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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