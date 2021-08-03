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PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 17,500,000
Services : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2021 : € 17,500,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2021
20210189
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
PRIOTHERA LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Priothera is a clinical stage company developing receptor modulators for haematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes (e.g. leukaemia). Priothera is developing a novel drug, mocravimod for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) with an aim of enhancing the curative potential of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT).

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments that are required in order to advance the clinical development of an innovative product in indications that address a high unmet medical need. By co-investing in the project, the Bank contributes to improving healthcare, whilst also fostering the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities. Developing orally applied receptor modulators for hematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, commonly known as leukaemia.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the innovative company 'Priothera', an SME based in Ireland, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is a small growth stage research-based pharma SME, developing solutions for haematological cancers. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Ireland will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIBs involvement in this project supports the development of an innovative medicinal product with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-crisis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

Priothera is a clinical stage, pre-revenue company developing orally applied receptor modulators for haematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, commonly known as leukaemia. As a first indication Priothera is targeting Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), which is the most common form of leukaemia. It is a rare and severe disease, and therefore, classified as an orphan disease.

Related documents
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Publication Date
18 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
145079097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210189
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238991847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210189
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Data sheet
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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