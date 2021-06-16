PKP INTERCITY FLEET RENEWAL AND EXPANSION

The project consists of the acquisition and modernisation of rolling stock to be used under a Public Service Contract.

The project is expected increase comfort of travel, allow for new and more frequent connections and thus for time savings for passengers and improve accessibility to persons with reduced mobility. By enabling modal shift from road to rail, the project will be enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The rolling stock will be used predominantly in less developed regions and by improving their accessibility and reducing negative transport externalities in these regions, the project will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

The EIB will provide significant financing amount at affordable terms and with flexible conditions, matching the Borrower's funding needs throughout the implementation, and the expected cash generation capacity during its operation phase.