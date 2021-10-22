KRAKOW WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of water investments in the City of Krakow.
The project aims at enhancing the quality, security and climate change resilience of Krakow city's water management system by rehabilitating, upgrading and extending its water supply, wastewater collection and treatment, sludge management and storm water management systems.
The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive 2020/2184, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The Promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for publication on its website. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, the Promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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