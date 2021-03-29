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COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 146,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 146,000,000
Health : € 146,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2021 : € 146,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2021
20210158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
ORSZAGOS KORHAZI FOIGAZGATOSAG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 146 million
EUR 284 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing the costs of the COVID-19 emergency in the Hungarian public sector.

The project will contribute to Hungary's preparedness and response efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that any of the components should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
08/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Related projects
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Publication Date
8 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139155690
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210158
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184960836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210158
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Data sheet
COVID-19 RESPONSE HUNGARY PUBLIC SECTOR II
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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