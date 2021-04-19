Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Related press
Spain and Portugal: EIB and UCI join forces to renovate homes, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 10 269 tonnes a year
Related press
Spain: The EIB and the European Commission provide UCI with €2.6m to mobilize €46.5m for energy efficient housing
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2021
20210137
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to UCI for the financing of building renovation undertaken by individuals and homeowner associations in Spain and Portugal.

The debt financing made available to private owners domiciled in Spain or Portugal will be used, among others, to finance the energy efficiency renovation of existing residential properties and the construction of new nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB), as well as small/medium-scale energy efficiency projects carried out in existing residential properties.

Additionality and Impact

The project seeks to improve the building renovation rate by alleviating access to finance constraints faced by homeowner associations and individuals undertaking energy efficiency investments in existing residential buildings. The project will primarily finance deep renovations implemented by homeowners associations in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal. The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, and Spain and Portugal's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plans and Long Term Renovation Strategies. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.
The financial intermediary is specialized in real estate investments and is one of the most active players in green financing in the Spanish market. It has demonstrated good capacities in the monitoring and reporting of EIB loans. By supporting a labour intensive activity as building rehabilitation, the project will stimulate job creation and foster economic growth after the Covid-19 crisis.
Through the acquisition of a highly-rated tranche in the securitisation, the EIB will lower the cost of funding and help mobilise other financers, increasing the appetite to the financing of building renovations implemented by homeowner associations. Following technical discussions with the financial intermediary, the project has aligned its scope to the draft EU Taxonomy and the Energy Efficient Mortgage Initiative framework.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Related projects
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Spain and Portugal: EIB and UCI join forces to renovate homes, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 10 269 tonnes a year
Related press
Spain: The EIB and the European Commission provide UCI with €2.6m to mobilize €46.5m for energy efficient housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Publication Date
13 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140022042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210137
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Data sheet
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Related press
Spain and Portugal: EIB and UCI join forces to renovate homes, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 10 269 tonnes a year
Related press
Spain: The EIB and the European Commission provide UCI with €2.6m to mobilize €46.5m for energy efficient housing
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain and Portugal: EIB and UCI join forces to renovate homes, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 10 269 tonnes a year
Related press
Spain: The EIB and the European Commission provide UCI with €2.6m to mobilize €46.5m for energy efficient housing
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Other links
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications