UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL

The project seeks to improve the building renovation rate by alleviating access to finance constraints faced by homeowner associations and individuals undertaking energy efficiency investments in existing residential buildings. The project will primarily finance deep renovations implemented by homeowners associations in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal. The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, and Spain and Portugal's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plans and Long Term Renovation Strategies. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.

The financial intermediary is specialized in real estate investments and is one of the most active players in green financing in the Spanish market. It has demonstrated good capacities in the monitoring and reporting of EIB loans. By supporting a labour intensive activity as building rehabilitation, the project will stimulate job creation and foster economic growth after the Covid-19 crisis.

Through the acquisition of a highly-rated tranche in the securitisation, the EIB will lower the cost of funding and help mobilise other financers, increasing the appetite to the financing of building renovations implemented by homeowner associations. Following technical discussions with the financial intermediary, the project has aligned its scope to the draft EU Taxonomy and the Energy Efficient Mortgage Initiative framework.