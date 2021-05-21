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JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,904,858.85
Sector(s)
Solid waste : € 996,318.88
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 2,241,437.3
Water, sewerage : € 2,739,409.95
Services : € 2,988,583.06
Industry : € 4,980,971.77
Energy : € 4,980,971.77
Transport : € 5,977,166.12
Signature date(s)
8/12/2021 : € 996,318.88
8/12/2021 : € 2,241,437.3
8/12/2021 : € 2,739,409.95
8/12/2021 : € 2,988,583.06
8/12/2021 : € 4,980,971.77
8/12/2021 : € 4,980,971.77
8/12/2021 : € 5,977,166.12
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Related story
Worldwide action, local change

Summary sheet

Release date
21 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2021
20210135
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
JI CAPITAL PARTNERS PTE LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 28 million (EUR 24 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 169 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity fund targeting climate-related, growth capital investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia.

The fund is aiming to make minority equity investments in companies operating in sectors with positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia. The fund will aim to build a diversified portfolio of companies in underserved, professionally run and innovative small and medium-sized private companies active in five sectors: climate change mitigation, circular economy and water, agribusiness, employment enabling education and affordable healthcare.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment supports a first time team launching an investment strategy targeting companies operating in sectors with positive social and environmental impact across Southeast Asia. It also supports the introduction of high standard environmental and social governance best practices to small and medium-sized companies active in climate change mitigation and adaptation (climate action, circular economy, agribusiness) and innovative social infrastructure (healthcare). The Fund is focused on underserved markets, and will address market failures and sub-optimal investment situations linked to the shortage of long-term growth capital in the target sectors and not internalised carbon emissions.


EIB's recommendations are expected to significantly shape the Fund's governance structure and the investment strategy. The Fund Manager is sound and has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.

 

An EIB investment will be highly additional in crowding in other investors, and thus would be seen as an essential component for the Fund to achieve the Fund's first close and target size.

 

The operation contributes to EIB's objectives outside the EU for environmental sustainability and private sector development. It will contribute to EU policy goals, meet the Bank's priority objectives in climate action and environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will be required to enhance the environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank.

The Bank will require the fund manager to comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement when required.

Related documents
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Publication Date
25 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142664124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210135
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Energy
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Industry
Transport
Services
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Other links
Summary sheet
JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Data sheet
JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I
Related story
Worldwide action, local change

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Worldwide action, local change
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JASMINE PRIVATE MARKET FUND I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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