Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ELKARGI EGF SMALL MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 75,000,000
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2021 : € 37,500,000
28/07/2021 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: ELKARGI and EIB join forces for the first time to support mid-caps with €110 million
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
9 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2021
20210083
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELKARGI EGF SMALL MIDCAP SUPPORT
ELKARGI SGR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to support Spanish companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operation aims to mobilise funding resources to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The proposed transaction will contribute to ensuring that eligible entities, notably small mid-caps, can obtain sufficient liquidity and financing needed to weather the ongoing crisis, and are thus able to continue their development in the medium to long-term.

Additionality and Impact

Linked risk-sharing instrument under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) in the EGF participating EU Member States, providing support to entities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to foster access to liquidity and economic recovery. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by small Midcaps owing to information asymmetries and higher screening costs for smaller investments, which has been exacerbated due to the impact of the outbreak.

This operation will support a new class of financial intermediary (i.e. a mutual guarantee company), while expanding its reach to small Midcaps, currently not covered by the facilities available to mutual guarantee companies in the Spanish market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related projects
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: ELKARGI and EIB join forces for the first time to support mid-caps with €110 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: ELKARGI and EIB join forces for the first time to support mid-caps with €110 million
Other links
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications