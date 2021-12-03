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BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,277,492.29
Countries
Sector(s)
Congo (Democratic Republic) : € 10,277,492.29
Telecom : € 10,277,492.29
Signature date(s)
21/10/2022 : € 10,277,492.29
Other links
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Related press
Democratic Republic of Congo: EIB Global proceeds with support for high-speed fibre-optic network by BCS
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Parent project
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2022
20210065
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SERVICES GROUP HOLDINGS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 10 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 21 million (EUR 19 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the second phase of the construction of a fibre optic backbone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), focusing on underserved areas of the eastern part of the country. The fibre links included in the project will enable high speed broadband in nine towns and will be deployed along the railways (1 280 km long) and on poles along the road (139 km).

The project will lead to the deployment of around 1 400 km of new fibre optics networks in underserved regions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, extending the access to mobile broadband and leading to an acceleration of the country's digital transformation.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists in a quasi-equity financing to support the construction of fibre-optic backbone in Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on underserved areas of the eastern part of the country.


The project is aligned with the Cotonou Partnership agreement and addresses the market failures of under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas; of imperfect competition and market power; and of limited geographical reach of broadband infrastructure.


The project supports the objectives of the EU's Digital4Development strategy and the Digital4Development hub, mainly its African component, operating as a strategic tool to advance dialogue, joint partnerships and investments in the African digital economy.


The project is not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts. Instead, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased mobile coverage. Mobile communication technologies enable positive environmental impacts related to climate change mitigation and adaptation in other sectors of the economy. 

 

EIB provides substantial support in strengthening the project's sustainability and bankability, crowding in other investors to support the Borrower's growth plans. EIB financing aligns with terms and conditions usually available to the Borrower, while providing a diversification of funding sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If it were located within the EU, the project would not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, environmental assessments could be required for this kind of project according to DRC national law. In any case, the rollout of telecommunication networks have limited environmental and social negative effects, apart from short duration disturbances during network deployment, whenever civil works are required, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Related projects
Parent project
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Democratic Republic of Congo: EIB Global proceeds with support for high-speed fibre-optic network by BCS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Publication Date
3 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151650315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210065
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Publication Date
3 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151655012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210065
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
4 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143669665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210065
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Related press
Democratic Republic of Congo: EIB Global proceeds with support for high-speed fibre-optic network by BCS
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Parent project
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Democratic Republic of Congo: EIB Global proceeds with support for high-speed fibre-optic network by BCS
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Other links
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Parent project
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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