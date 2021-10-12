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ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Related press
France: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and the EIB announce the signing of a new partnership to finance renewable energy projects for a total amount of €400 million

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2021
20210053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ARKEA BANQUE ENTREPRISES ET INSTITUTIONNELS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in France and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources, addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market, the project improves market efficiency and competition. Based on the pipeline provided, at least 80% of the projects (in terms of project investment costs) are located in cohesion priority regions (transition regions).

Overall, the project is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. Moreover, the project is expected to generate social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. Through EIB's involvement, a positive signal will be sent to market participants in the RE sector in France, notably that, alongside direct support to large projects, the Bank may also support smaller investments through a bank intermediated approach.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Related documents
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Other links
Related press
France: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and the EIB announce the signing of a new partnership to finance renewable energy projects for a total amount of €400 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Publication Date
15 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150672530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Data sheet
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Related press
France: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and the EIB announce the signing of a new partnership to finance renewable energy projects for a total amount of €400 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and the EIB announce the signing of a new partnership to finance renewable energy projects for a total amount of €400 million
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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