ICO SUPPORT SMES & MIDCAPS INTERNATIONALISATION

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate the access to finance for SMEs and Mid-caps active in international trade. These final beneficiaries face a financing gap in many European regions, including Spain. ICO has the capability to reach the targeted final beneficiaries through a diversified range of financial intermediaries, allowing for an expanded outreach.

EIB contribution takes the form of affordable funding and customised terms. The availability of EIB intermediated funding supporting exporting companies will provide a positive message to other potential financers and would contribute to diversify ICO's funding mix. In addition, the EIB, by facilitating financing to SMEs and Mid-Caps active in international markets via an established intermediary, can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment and positively contribute to the recovery of not only the beneficiaries but also the Spanish and EU economy.