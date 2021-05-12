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ICO SUPPORT SMES & MIDCAPS INTERNATIONALISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2021 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO provide €600 million to promote exports and international expansion of SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2021
20210029
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICO SUPPORT SMES & MIDCAPS INTERNATIONALISATION
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),INSTITUTO DE CREDITO OFICIAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located mainly in Spain and that are internationalising their activities.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate the access to finance for SMEs and Mid-caps active in international trade. These final beneficiaries face a financing gap in many European regions, including Spain. ICO has the capability to reach the targeted final beneficiaries through a diversified range of financial intermediaries, allowing for an expanded outreach.

 

EIB contribution takes the form of affordable funding and customised terms. The availability of EIB intermediated funding supporting exporting companies will provide a positive message to other potential financers and would contribute to diversify ICO's funding mix. In addition, the EIB, by facilitating financing to SMEs and Mid-Caps active in international markets via an established intermediary, can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment and positively contribute to the recovery of not only the beneficiaries but also the Spanish and EU economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO provide €600 million to promote exports and international expansion of SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO provide €600 million to promote exports and international expansion of SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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