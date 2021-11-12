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DE LAGE LANDEN LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS NORDICS IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 25,000,000
Denmark : € 37,500,000
Sweden : € 62,500,000
Credit lines : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2021 : € 25,000,000
12/11/2021 : € 37,500,000
12/11/2021 : € 62,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2021
20210012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DE LAGE LANDEN LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS NORDICS IV
DE LAGE LANDEN FINANS AB,DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Leasing support to small and medium-sized investments promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps primarily in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the financing of small-scale eligible projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps as part of DLL's leasing of equipment contributing towards sustainability in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
The Project has excellent policy contribution and results scoring, as it is based on the support in access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps with a strong focus on financing Climate Action investments, a key strategic area for the EIB and EU. In addition, the Project addresses carbon and air pollution externalities.
The Intermediary is well-placed to deploy the Project based on its vast experience with EIB's intermediated loan facilities, as well as its strong expertize and internal capacity designed to deploy significant volumes of Climate Action targeted financing, in line with the strategy set up at Group level. Through this facility, financial support will be provided contributing to the improvement of the financial conditions towards SMEs & Mid-Caps investments and providing a positive signal towards such sustainability investments.
EIB's contribution is further strengthened through its non-financial support in the form of technical advice regarding the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) taxonomy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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