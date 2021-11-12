DE LAGE LANDEN LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS NORDICS IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Leasing support to small and medium-sized investments promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps primarily in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps.
The Project concerns the financing of small-scale eligible projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps as part of DLL's leasing of equipment contributing towards sustainability in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
The Project has excellent policy contribution and results scoring, as it is based on the support in access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps with a strong focus on financing Climate Action investments, a key strategic area for the EIB and EU. In addition, the Project addresses carbon and air pollution externalities.
The Intermediary is well-placed to deploy the Project based on its vast experience with EIB's intermediated loan facilities, as well as its strong expertize and internal capacity designed to deploy significant volumes of Climate Action targeted financing, in line with the strategy set up at Group level. Through this facility, financial support will be provided contributing to the improvement of the financial conditions towards SMEs & Mid-Caps investments and providing a positive signal towards such sustainability investments.
EIB's contribution is further strengthened through its non-financial support in the form of technical advice regarding the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) taxonomy.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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