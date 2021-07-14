RIGA WATER AND SANITATION

The Project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. This Project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help the Borrower to diversify funding sources and will provide a direct loan from an international finance institution for the first time. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the Project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the Project.