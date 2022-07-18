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ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2022 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related press
Spain: The EIB and ROVI spur innovation in the pharmaceutical sector
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2022
20200938
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 114 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in various drug delivery technologies, including preclinical development and clinical studies.

ROVI's pharmacological investigations involved in the project strengthen ROVI's innovativeness and help the company to maintain its competitive edge and expand its international footprint.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB loan will support the RDI activities of an innovative mid-cap Spanish company engaged in projects in various areas with unmet medical needs, which will generate relevant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of central nervous system, women's health/oncology and anticoagulant therapies. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives and the need of long-term incremental investments. By creating knowledge externalities through the collaboration with other companies, universities and research institutions, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Spanish and European's leading position in areas such as innovative drug delivery technologies, clinical and regulatory development of such long-lasting acting drugs and biosimilars, and it will help to retain and increase skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. The EIB provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating the crowing-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3
Other links
Related press
Spain: The EIB and ROVI spur innovation in the pharmaceutical sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Publication Date
13 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142533247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200938
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256473389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200938
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Data sheet
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related press
Spain: The EIB and ROVI spur innovation in the pharmaceutical sector
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: The EIB and ROVI spur innovation in the pharmaceutical sector
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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