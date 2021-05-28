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RED POINTS (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2021 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Related press
Spain: EIB boosts the expansion of Red Points with €15 million in financing

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2021
20200934
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RED POINTS (EGF VD)
RED POINTS SOLUTIONS SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 32 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

RedPoints is a Barcelona-based start-up whose proprietary software for intellectual property (IP) and brand protection assists small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger companies in fighting counterfeiting and copyright infringement.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments, mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental Impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB boosts the expansion of Red Points with €15 million in financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237889674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200934
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226623712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200934
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Data sheet
RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Related press
Spain: EIB boosts the expansion of Red Points with €15 million in financing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB boosts the expansion of Red Points with €15 million in financing
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RED POINTS (EGF VD)

Photogallery

EIB boosts the expansion of Red Points with €15 million in financing
Red Points (EGF VD)
©Red Points

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications