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ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 700,000,000
Energy : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2023 : € 200,000,000
21/12/2021 : € 250,000,000
11/11/2021 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2021
20200916
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
ENEL GREEN POWER ESPANA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation is a framework loan to finance the deployment across Spain of Endesa's renewable energy generation assets over the 2021-2023 period (solar photovoltaic (PV), wind onshore and potentially batteries).

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Endesa's ambitious renewable energy investment programme in Spain throughout the period 2021-2023. The pipeline of plants to be included under this operation will be a mixture of wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on climate action, environmental sustainability and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and on-shore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), and potentially revenues from market-based public support (Contracts for Difference), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. Thus the operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and fair employment creation. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Endesa will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Endesa will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Related documents
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Related projects
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
24 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142178392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184252609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184257230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184257016
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184253495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184252499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184265923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184259113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184256132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184256034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184258885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184259337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184258671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184253935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Publication Date
6 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184256243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200916
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications