Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DYEMANSION (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 11,000,000
Industry : € 11,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 11,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Related press
Germany: EIB and EIC Fund provide new funding for industry startup DyeMansion

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2021
20200876
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
DYEMANSION GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 11 million
EUR 16 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

DyeMansion is a German based company operating in the field of 3D printing / additive manufacturing. More specifically, it develops and produces post-processing equipment for finishing (cleaning, surfacing and colouring) that turns 3D printed raw parts into finished products.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and in executing its growth investments mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as research and development, by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of 3D printing / additive manufacturing.

The project entails positive knowledge spillovers related to materials and process technologies for the finishing (cleaning, surfacing and colouring) of 3D-printed parts, strengthening the EU's position in the advanced manufacturing technologies.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB and EIC Fund provide new funding for industry startup DyeMansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235368478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200876
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151062465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200876
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Data sheet
DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Related press
Germany: EIB and EIC Fund provide new funding for industry startup DyeMansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB and EIC Fund provide new funding for industry startup DyeMansion
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DYEMANSION (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications