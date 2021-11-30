ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project consists of investments in about 2,200 hectares of forests in Romania aimed at enhancing the forest management regime towards closer to nature practices, natural regeneration and enhanced ecologic and biodiversity conditions. The project targets achievement of fully certified forestry assets by implementing sustainable forest management (SFM) principles.
Investments target the natural regeneration and optimiaation of forest ecosystems in Romania, specifically respecting original growing and ecological environments. The forests will be converted to management under FSC certification and Continuous Cover Forestry principles to increase biodiversity and forest resilience to climate change. Forest operations will have a strong focus on ensuring forest protection and conservation of the forest ecosystems, including special attention to preserving soils such as avoiding interventions during excessively wet conditions and utilising light machinery, even animal traction. Brush clearing will be carried out manually and selectively, leaving native vegetation. Forest health will be subject to intensive monitoring and any stands with pest infestations such as bark beetle will be cleared and regenerated. The Promoter will also invest in infrastructure to make the forests accessible to wildlife observation, education and recreation.
ROMANIA: The operation will contribute to the removal of Greenhouse Gas (GHGs) through enhanced carbon sequestration and storage (in trees, deadwood, litter and soil), to improved ecosystems' resilience against climate changes and to enhanced biodiversity conservation. Therefore, the project responds to the EU and EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.
The project addresses market failures with respect to public goods and externalities, which lead to undervaluation of forest products and ecosystem services. In the context of long-term rotation cycle of forests, and consequent long-term financing needs, the EIB loan tenor, grace period, availability period or financial benefit exceeds the conditions available on the domestic financial markets. The EIB financing plays a signalling effect on the market, helping to unlock additional financing from private and/or public investors in sustainable forest asset management. Without the EIB support, the project's environmental and climate benefits, and its contribution to a sustainable and circular forest bio-economy would not be achieved to the same extent. . The project will support employment and economic activities in remote rural areas from less developed regions of the EU, thereby contributing to the territorial integration and rural development and to the Bank's transversal Cohesion Objective.
The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.