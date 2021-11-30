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ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 9,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 9,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2022 : € 9,500,000
Other links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
30 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2022
20200838
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)
SLB SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 13 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in about 2,200 hectares of forests in Romania aimed at enhancing the forest management regime towards closer to nature practices, natural regeneration and enhanced ecologic and biodiversity conditions. The project targets achievement of fully certified forestry assets by implementing sustainable forest management (SFM) principles.

Investments target the natural regeneration and optimiaation of forest ecosystems in Romania, specifically respecting original growing and ecological environments. The forests will be converted to management under FSC certification and Continuous Cover Forestry principles to increase biodiversity and forest resilience to climate change. Forest operations will have a strong focus on ensuring forest protection and conservation of the forest ecosystems, including special attention to preserving soils such as avoiding interventions during excessively wet conditions and utilising light machinery, even animal traction. Brush clearing will be carried out manually and selectively, leaving native vegetation. Forest health will be subject to intensive monitoring and any stands with pest infestations such as bark beetle will be cleared and regenerated. The Promoter will also invest in infrastructure to make the forests accessible to wildlife observation, education and recreation.

Additionality and Impact

ROMANIA: The operation will contribute to the removal of Greenhouse Gas (GHGs) through enhanced carbon sequestration and storage (in trees, deadwood, litter and soil), to improved ecosystems' resilience against climate changes and to enhanced biodiversity conservation. Therefore, the project responds to the EU and EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

The project addresses market failures with respect to public goods and externalities, which lead to undervaluation of forest products and ecosystem services. In the context of long-term rotation cycle of forests, and consequent long-term financing needs, the EIB loan tenor, grace period, availability period or financial benefit exceeds the conditions available on the domestic financial markets. The EIB financing plays a signalling effect on the market, helping to unlock additional financing from private and/or public investors in sustainable forest asset management. Without the EIB support, the project's environmental and climate benefits, and its contribution to a sustainable and circular forest bio-economy would not be achieved to the same extent. . The project will support employment and economic activities in remote rural areas from less developed regions of the EU, thereby contributing to the territorial integration and rural development and to the Bank's transversal Cohesion Objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)
Publication Date
1 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149225933
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200838
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)
Data sheet
ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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