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COVID-19 RESPONSE NORTH MACEDONIA - DBNM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
North Macedonia: Team Europe - The EIB supports the recovery of North Macedonian small businesses from COVID-19
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2021
20200821
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 RESPONSE NORTH MACEDONIA - DBNM
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),DEVELOPMENT BANK OF NORTH MACEDONIA JSC SKOPJE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated COVID-19 multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) through a loan to the Development Bank of North Macedonia to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps and contribute to mitigating the COVID-19 induced economic impact in North Macedonia.

This facility is part of the EIB's economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and contributes to the €1.7 billion EIB financial support package in the Western Balkans (WB) region. The loan aims at mobilising funding resources to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in North Macedonia by financing small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This loan is an allocation under the WB COVID-19 Response - Public Sector and NPBs Programme Loan.

Related projects
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL
Other links
Related press
North Macedonia: Team Europe - The EIB supports the recovery of North Macedonian small businesses from COVID-19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
North Macedonia: Team Europe - The EIB supports the recovery of North Macedonian small businesses from COVID-19
Other links
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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