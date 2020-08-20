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COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 82,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ghana : € 82,500,000
Health : € 82,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2022 : € 7,500,000
10/12/2021 : € 75,000,000
(*) Including a € 7,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Related press
President Nana Akufo-Addo unveils EUR 82.5 million Team Europe backing for Ghana’s COVID-19 national response plan during visit to EIB
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2021
20200820
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
REPUBLIC OF GHANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 82 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project aims at supporting the Government of Ghana in its COVID-19 national response plan. This includes acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, medicines, logistics, as well as the strengthening of the medical health system.

The project is supporting the "National Strategic Covid-19 Response Plan" of the Ghanaian Government to fight COVID-19. It includes acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, increasing existing healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19, medicines, as well as healthcare system strengthening. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to trigger severe shortages in the epidemiological area, healthcare services delivery and supply of critical consumables in an already under-financed and over-stretched health sector. The project is key, first to save human lives and second, to prepare the system for a likely possible further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is expected to contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Related documents
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
President Nana Akufo-Addo unveils EUR 82.5 million Team Europe backing for Ghana’s COVID-19 national response plan during visit to EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135137466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200820
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ghana
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Data sheet
COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Related press
President Nana Akufo-Addo unveils EUR 82.5 million Team Europe backing for Ghana’s COVID-19 national response plan during visit to EIB
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
President Nana Akufo-Addo unveils EUR 82.5 million Team Europe backing for Ghana’s COVID-19 national response plan during visit to EIB
Other links
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 HEALTH RESPONSE GHANA
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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