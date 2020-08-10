FII CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF)

Summary sheet
Quasi-equity co-investment platform between the EIB and FII (Finnish Industry Investment), a national promotional finance institution (NPI) in Finland, to support recovery of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) after the COVID-19 crisis.
The operation concerns a potential co-investment platform with Suomen Teollisuussijoitus (TESI). TESI is also referred to as the Finnish Industry Investment (FII) and a national promotional finance institution (NPI) in Finland. The EIB would commit capital from the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to invest in quasi-equity transactions originated, structured and managed by FII. The target companies would be Finnish SMEs affected by COVID-19.
The operation concerns a co-investment facility between FII and the EIB that will deploy quasi-equity to innovative Finnish SMEs that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It targets capital-intensive technology sectors such as ICT, healthcare and industrial/deep tech. All of them are key strategic areas for the development of the EU's economy. With extensive experience in providing funding to such SMEs in Finland, FII is an ideal partner for the EIB to swiftly deploy capital in that market to alleviate the challenges resulting from the pandemic. From FII's perspective, the EIB's capital commitment significantly increases its resources to support the targeted innovative SMEs.
The platform's operational guidelines will provide for due diligence of environmental and social aspects for all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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