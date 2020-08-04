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SGEL LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2022 : € 100,000,000
26/07/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Poland: Supporting green investments by small and medium sized businesses - EIB and SG Equipment Leasing Poland (SGEF Poland) sign new agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2022
20200804
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SGEL LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION
SG EQUIPMENT LEASING POLSKA SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated leasing support for the funding of SGEL's financing activity towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps and other public sector entities in Poland, with a sizeable Climate Action component.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and public sector entities.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps, and PSEs in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. Moreover, at least 20% of the resulting investments are intended for Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability, which will accelerate the green transition of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds are to be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (80%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms  and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd in additional financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Poland: Supporting green investments by small and medium sized businesses - EIB and SG Equipment Leasing Poland (SGEF Poland) sign new agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Supporting green investments by small and medium sized businesses - EIB and SG Equipment Leasing Poland (SGEF Poland) sign new agreement
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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