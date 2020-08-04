SGEL LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps, and PSEs in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. Moreover, at least 20% of the resulting investments are intended for Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability, which will accelerate the green transition of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds are to be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (80%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd in additional financing.