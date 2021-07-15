THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Construction
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Layered fund developing and investing in sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure. The investment is made under the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform.
Develop and invest in greenfield essential infrastructure that responds to the critical needs of growing cities in non-OECD countries, as part of identified city resilience plans.
The fund's operational guidelines are expected to provide for environmental and social due diligences of all projects according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation will be done under the Luxembourg EIB Climate Finance Platform ("LCFP") and is expected to have a significant climate action component in line with the objectives of this mandate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.