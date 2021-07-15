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THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 249,975
Solid waste : € 500,025
Urban development : € 750,000
Industry : € 1,750,000
Transport : € 1,750,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2021 : € 249,975
23/12/2021 : € 500,025
23/12/2021 : € 750,000
23/12/2021 : € 1,750,000
23/12/2021 : € 1,750,000
Other links
Related public register
02/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2021
20200800
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP
MERIDIAM GP SAS,MERIDIAM SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Layered fund developing and investing in sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure. The investment is made under the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform.

Develop and invest in greenfield essential infrastructure that responds to the critical needs of growing cities in non-OECD countries, as part of identified city resilience plans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines are expected to provide for environmental and social due diligences of all projects according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation will be done under the Luxembourg EIB Climate Finance Platform ("LCFP") and is expected to have a significant climate action component in line with the objectives of this mandate.

Related documents
02/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP
Publication Date
2 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142348764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200800
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Industry
Urban development
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP
Other links
Summary sheet
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP
Data sheet
THE URBAN RESILIENCE FUND (TURF) B LCFP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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