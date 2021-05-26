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CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2021 : € 100,000,000
22/11/2021 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related press
Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2021
20200786
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
CEZ DISTRIBUCE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 752 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2021-2022. It encompasses reinforcements and refurbishments in medium- and low-voltage networks.

The project will allow the Promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply, to cater to new system users, to integrate renewable energy and to connect electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Additionality and Impact

The program comprises the expansion and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic, consistently with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB policies. The programme schemes are located in nine regions in the country, all comprising Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme delivers significant economic benefits over and above the financial return, in particular by addressing market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (GHG emissions from power generation and, indirectly, from mobility) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply), and has positive ESG impacts. The Bank's lending participation is expected to have an important impact on acceleration of the financed investment programme and improving its financial matrix. Extended tenor, longer availability period and diversification of lending base further strengthen the EIB's contribution to the objectives of this project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Other links
Related press
Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Publication Date
24 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141027652
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200786
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224277674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200786
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Other links
Summary sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Data sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related press
Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications