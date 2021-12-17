HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS

The project contributes to the development of new technologies and catalysts primarily focusing on "carbon emission reduction" applications. Beyond the positive societal impact on the environment, the project will also generate positive knowledge externalities.





The R&D activities of the project are part of Haldor Topsoe's wider R&D investment plan for which the promoter is engaged in several R&D collaborations (EU2020 projects, national R&D programmes, cooperation with universities and research organisations).





The most important benefit of the project is its contribution to climate change mitigation.





The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.Through its financial support the EIB contributes to maintain the promoter commitment for the development of new technologies to support a wide range of energy intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future. EIB's involvement will also help mobilising other financiers by signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.