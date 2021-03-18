FLEET RENEWAL COVID-19 SMES & MIDCAPS SAN & SCF

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
EIB loan to finance investments in fleet acquisition and renewal, including commercial fleet for land transport and agricultural machinery. This Multi-Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) is a sub-operation under the Programme Loan FLEET RENEWAL PROGRAMME FOR SMES & MIDCAPS SPAIN (2018-0456).
The aim is to enhance access to finance small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate favorable financial support to Spanish SMEs and Midcaps which may have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Both Santander and SCF have a good track-record in implementing EIB funds to support the development of sound sub-investment projects in the fleet renewal / acquisition sector for SMEs & Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefit (especially for ABS product), longer maturity and customised terms. The availability of EIB intermediated funding will continue to provide a signalling effect to the banking system with regards to investments in the fleet renewal/acquisition sector at advantageous terms.
By extending favorable lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment and positively contribute to the recovery of not only the beneficiaries but also the Spanish economy.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.