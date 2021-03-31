ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Summary sheet
The project will support the government of Angola in the implementation of its COVID-19 national response and plan. This includes the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, medicines, logistics, vaccines and vaccination campaigns, as well as the strengthening of the medical heath system from a pandemic preparedness viewpoint.
The objective of the operation is to support Angola to meet emergency and pandemic resilience needs in the health sector, directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the national response plan. The project is expected to prepare the country's health system for a further escalation and spread of the pandemic and save human lives, while also contributing to the creation of significant economic benefits driven by the preservation of the health status of the population.
This project will support Angola's efforts to respond to the
Covid-19 pandemic by financing vaccines, essential medicines and primary health
care services. The project contributes
to the "Team Europe" initiative and is in line with the expected
results of the EIB Infrastructure Package for ACP/OCT countries. The
combination of the special conditions and long-tenor of the EIB loan, with the
EU grant funding under the special circumstances of the pandemic will ensure
that the project delivers a more pandemic resilient health system to a
population of 32 000 000 in Angola, by making available the necessary tests,
vaccines, medical equipment, personal protection equipment and medicines. The
project will also include implementation support from UNDP and WHO to the
Ministry of Health, aimed at strengthening local capacity. Thus, the created
health benefits and externalities will contribute to the achievement of a
pandemic resilient health system, improving equity of access to high quality
and efficiently provided medical care. Furthermore, the project will bring
benefits to the society at large, by preventing the economic and social losses
associated with the current COVID-19 or future pandemics.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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