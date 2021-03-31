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ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 54,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Angola : € 54,500,000
Health : € 54,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2022 : € 4,500,000
24/02/2022 : € 50,000,000
(*) Including a € 4,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/02/2022
20200777
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
REPUBLICA DE ANGOLA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 54 million
EUR 57 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support the government of Angola in the implementation of its COVID-19 national response and plan. This includes the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, medicines, logistics, vaccines and vaccination campaigns, as well as the strengthening of the medical heath system from a pandemic preparedness viewpoint.

The objective of the operation is to support Angola to meet emergency and pandemic resilience needs in the health sector, directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the national response plan. The project is expected to prepare the country's health system for a further escalation and spread of the pandemic and save human lives, while also contributing to the creation of significant economic benefits driven by the preservation of the health status of the population.

Additionality and Impact

This project will support Angola's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic by financing vaccines, essential medicines and primary health care services. The project contributes to the "Team Europe" initiative and is in line with the expected results of the EIB Infrastructure Package for ACP/OCT countries. The combination of the special conditions and long-tenor of the EIB loan, with the EU grant funding under the special circumstances of the pandemic will ensure that the project delivers a more pandemic resilient health system to a population of 32 000 000 in Angola, by making available the necessary tests, vaccines, medical equipment, personal protection equipment and medicines. The project will also include implementation support from UNDP and WHO to the Ministry of Health, aimed at strengthening local capacity. Thus, the created health benefits and externalities will contribute to the achievement of a pandemic resilient health system, improving equity of access to high quality and efficiently provided medical care. Furthermore, the project will bring benefits to the society at large, by preventing the economic and social losses associated with the current COVID-19 or future pandemics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Related documents
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Publication Date
4 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137553884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200777
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Angola
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Data sheet
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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