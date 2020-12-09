BARBADOS COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Summary sheet
Loan to finance a range of health sector interventions to support the national emergency preparedness and response to COVID-19 in Barbados.
The objective of the operation is to help the Government of Barbados meet emergency needs in the health sector related to COVID-19, as well as financing of pandemic preparedness medium-term interventions included in the national response plans. The project is key: first, to save human lives and second, to prepare the system for a further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which is already happening.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 1 (No Poverty), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.