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SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2022 : € 50,000,000
14/09/2021 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Sofia Municipality sign €60 million loan for sustainable mobility projects

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2021
20200758
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-year programme of investments supporting the construction and rehabilitation of municipal roads, tramways, cycling and walking, and other urban infrastructure in Sofia Municipality.

The operation includes the co-financing of urban transport investments in Sofia, Bulgaria, covering a six-year period: 2020-2025. The proposed investments reference the General Development Plan for Sofia and some schemes may be included in an Operational Programme in Bulgaria and co-funded with EU grants. The type of investments proposed at this stage include the construction and rehabilitation of urban/municipal roads and structures, tramway infrastructure, and walking and cycling measures.

Additionality and Impact

The operation supports transport investments consistent with the General Development Plan for Sofia (updated 2017) and the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) for Sofia (2019). The proposed investments in the programme are focused on the construction and rehabilitation of sections of the primary road/street network, sections of the tramway, and walking and cycling infrastructure. Other potential investments include public transport and EV infrastructure. These investments will collectively develop mobility in Sofia in-line with the long-term development objectives for an integrated, sustainable and environmentally friendly transport system.


It is expected that the project will primarily address efficiency (congestion) and green (environmental externalities) market failures. The nature of the schemes means the benefits can only be realised with public investment. At the city-level, transport user benefits are expected from the implementation of the programme components including travel time savings, reduced greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon), improved air quality and fewer road accidents. The public promoter is known to the Bank. The investment programme is aligned to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and this will be further confirmed for all sub-projects allocated under the operation.


The EIB's contribution is very important in view of the promoter's limited access to long-term funding to support the sustainable implementation of key urban mobility infrastructure projects. The affordable borrowing rates, longer maturities and grace periods would contribute to the alleviation of the city's budget constraints and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens benefiting from the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is multi-scheme and multi-year classified under a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes, in particular urban roads and tramway infrastructure, may fall under the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Sofia Municipality sign €60 million loan for sustainable mobility projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Publication Date
11 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134960442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200758
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Data sheet
SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Sofia Municipality sign €60 million loan for sustainable mobility projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Sofia Municipality sign €60 million loan for sustainable mobility projects
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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