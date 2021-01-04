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BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 65,000,000
Urban development : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2021 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
4 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2021
20200747
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
AJUNTAMENT DE BARCELONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 77 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of approximately 490 social housing units for rent in the City of Barcelona, including ancillary infrastructure and public facilities (e.g. health centre, library, kindergarten).

IMHAB (Institut Municipal de l'Habitatge i Rehabilitació de Barcelona) is aiming at building approximately 490 new social housing units for rental in the City of Barcelona, including ancillary infrastructure and public facilities (e.g. health centre, library, kindergarten). This project is the first operation carried out within the SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING Programme Loan (PL) (2020-0655) in Spain. This PL is aimed to support investments in social and affordable housing across the country, in the context of the 2018-2021 National Housing Plan and other regional and local housing plans.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims to increase the provision of safe, healthy, affordable, well-designed, energy efficient and resilient rental housing for low-income households and vulnerable groups in the city of Barcelona. By providing long maturity loan terms, the Bank facilitates the rapid construction of a greater number of houses, thus helping reduce the pressure faced by this sector in these difficult times. The Project will result in a significant number of positive E&S externalities such as the improved social integration of disadvantaged groups in the local community, and improvement of the urban environment through urban regeneration. The Project contributes fully to climate action.

The EIB's contribution to the project rests on (i) the availability of long maturity which supports the borrower's medium-term investment plans and (ii) terms tailored to the client's needs such as length of grace period and flexible disbursement terms. The Bank's non-financial contribution entails the potential crowding in of other financiers based on recent experience with similar projects. Importantly, the EIB introduces an innovative financing solution for this type of asset by not requiring a mortgage security or by offering a bullet maturity option.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the nature, location and size of the schemes included in this operation, none of them is subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, nor requires an assessment under the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. In addition, all the buildings included in the project comply with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU, as transposed into the Spanish legislation.

IMHAB is a public sector entity and as such, it is required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related projects
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133573064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200747
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Data sheet
BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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