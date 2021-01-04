BARCELONA COVID-19 SOCIAL AND EFFICIENT HOUSING

The Project aims to increase the provision of safe, healthy, affordable, well-designed, energy efficient and resilient rental housing for low-income households and vulnerable groups in the city of Barcelona. By providing long maturity loan terms, the Bank facilitates the rapid construction of a greater number of houses, thus helping reduce the pressure faced by this sector in these difficult times. The Project will result in a significant number of positive E&S externalities such as the improved social integration of disadvantaged groups in the local community, and improvement of the urban environment through urban regeneration. The Project contributes fully to climate action.



The EIB's contribution to the project rests on (i) the availability of long maturity which supports the borrower's medium-term investment plans and (ii) terms tailored to the client's needs such as length of grace period and flexible disbursement terms. The Bank's non-financial contribution entails the potential crowding in of other financiers based on recent experience with similar projects. Importantly, the EIB introduces an innovative financing solution for this type of asset by not requiring a mortgage security or by offering a bullet maturity option.



