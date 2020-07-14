CDP EGF ENHANCED MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (indirectly), mid-caps and large corporates affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.
Operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and large corporates in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (SME and mid-cap support, innovation, and environment) and are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In line with the approved financial structures, the proposed
operation is a full delegation unfunded linked risk-sharing guarantee with the
Italian National Promotional Bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. ("CDP"), as
Financial Intermediary and guarantee taker.
The linked risk sharing instrument aims at improving access to finance for companies through CDP's capital relief and loss protection for portfolios of newly originated eligible transactions, as well as to alleviate limits on individual obligors/sectors. Therefore, the proposed operation while enhancing CDP's lending capacity will facilitate access to finance by the final recipients at typically beneficial terms in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements.
Liquidity needs are urgent and have become a matter of survival for millions of entities throughout Europe, that are facing financial difficulties as a result of the current economic crisis. The need for policy support towards liquidity and credit/guarantee will persist far beyond the immediate sanitary emergency, before entities can refocus their business and resume investment. Linked risk sharing operations undertaken by the EIB group and supported by the EGF are not only compatible with the measures of the ECB, EC and national regulators, they are also uniquely coupled to the provision of new eligible financing to target beneficiaries.
The EIB will require that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. takes all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and mid-caps) meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU/national legislation.
The EIB will require that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. takes all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and mid-caps) meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU/national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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