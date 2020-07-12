SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project aims at financing SOMACYL's investments in the water sector.
The project objective is to meet Castilla y León's compliance with the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC. It will mainly concern the first phase of a wastewater treatment investment programme targeted towards agglomerations with a population-equivalent of less than 2 000.
The project is expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering the focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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