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SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 45,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2021 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
WATER AND WASTE PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2021
20200712
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
SOCIEDAD PUBLICA DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE DE CASTILLA Y LEON SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 93 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project aims at financing SOMACYL's investments in the water sector.

The project objective is to meet Castilla y León's compliance with the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC. It will mainly concern the first phase of a wastewater treatment investment programme targeted towards agglomerations with a population-equivalent of less than 2 000.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering the focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Parent project
WATER AND WASTE PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
19 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133275143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
SOMACYL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
WATER AND WASTE PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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